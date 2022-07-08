Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you

Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you

The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24) The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this file photo. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton