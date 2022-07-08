Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you

The Ontario government has announced a list of new regulations that took off this month, affecting the province’s millions of residents.

The province announced the regulations in news released issued earlier this month, saying the new rules would take affect starting July 1.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the changes.

Gas and fuel

The Ontario government amended the Gasoline Tax Act and Fuel Tax Act amid unprecedented fuel prices. The province reduced its gasoline tax rate by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax rate, which applies to diesel, by 5.3 cents per litre.

The tax reductions will last until Dec. 31.

Severe disabilities

The province announced that it’s amending the assistance for children with severe disabilities regulation in order to increase the financial assistance provided to families.

Officials stated that the province would increase the rate from the current maximum of $500 per month to $550 per month instead.

The added funds are intended to support eligible families in paying for increased wages for personal and direct support workers, officials said.

Ontario electricity savings

The Ontario government is continuing to provide electricity rate relief through the Ontario Electricity Rebate program.

The province said that the eligibility would be extended to the common elements of multi-unit complexes that are at least 50 percent residential.

Firefighters’ training

The Ontario government is introducing a firefighter certification regulation under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act to establish a mandatory minimum certification standards for firefighters. Officials say this will help ensure that firefighters across the province have a more “consistent level of training.”

Streetcar cameras

The Ontario government announced its amending the Highway Traffic Act to allow municipalities to use cameras on streetcars.

The purpose, officials say, is to enforce laws in place to restrict motor vehicles from passing open streetcar doors.

Harsher fines for unsafe workplaces

The government is amending the Occupational Health and Safety Act to increase the maximum fines permitted CEOs and directors of companies that do not provide a safe work environment that leads to a worker being severely injured or dying on the job.

“The new maximum fine will stand at $1.5 million if convicted, while fines for other individuals involved in such a case will rise to a maximum of $500,000,” the province said in its news release.