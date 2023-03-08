Ontario announces new apprentice program that lets Grade 11 students earn their high-school diploma on the job

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton