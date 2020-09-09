TORONTO -- Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says that the province’s decision to allow up to 100 people to gather outdoors amid a global pandemic continues to be “a bit of a head scratcher,” especially as cases begin to rise in many parts of Ontario.

Ontario has reported an average of 162 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days and Brampton has emerged as one of the hotbeds of infection, alongside Toronto and Ottawa.

Over the last week the municipality has reported an average of 33 cases each day, accounting for roughly 75 per cent of the infections across all of Peel Region despite only making up less than half of its population.

Speaking with reporters during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Brown said that the city has seen an uptick in infections tied to large social gatherings but has had a hard time cracking down on those events, given that most of them are within the limits imposed by the province as part of its stage three reopening.

“Certainly if we continue to see numbers creep up I would welcome the provincial government curtailing those numbers. I understand this past weekend, for example, that bylaw was out and we heard complaints about social gatherings but none of them were over the provincial limit. The largest one was 89 people,” he said. “From my personal perspective 89 people seems high. I certainly wouldn’t recommend to anyone to have a social gathering of that size during a pandemic.”

At the outset of the pandemic in March the Ford government prohibited all social gatherings and events of more than five people but it later relaxed those restrictions as part of its stage three reopening, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

In recent days, Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly urged residents to avoid partaking in any large gatherings and even told reporters on Tuesday that people should be calling police on their neighbours if they notice them having a big party.

The premier, however, has not expressed a desire to change the limits on gatherings yet at this point. . “We have to start putting the hammer down on people that don’t want to follow protocols and guidelines because it is going to affect every single one of us,” he said on Tuesday.

At Wednesday’s briefing Brown said that Brampton “has to rely on the framework set by the province” when it comes to limits on gatherings but would “welcome” stricter limits.

Peel’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Monica Hau also weighed in, noting that there are discussions taking place with the province around “further restrictions on current reopening plans.”

“For this week we are certainly keeping a close eye on the numbers. They are fluctuating so if we do see a consistent increase in the trends we would certainly consider those options in consult with our mayors and provincial partners,” she said.