TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's coming after people caught ignoring quarantining rules when entering Canada, adding "that it's a privilege" to be in the country.

Ford made the comments at Queen's Park on Tuesday after the province announced it will put a pause on the COVID-19 reopening plan because of a spike in cases.

"We're coming down hard on people that aren't quarantining coming into our country," Ford said. "It's privilege to come into Canada, it's a privilege to be here in Ontario and if you aren’t quarantining, if you aren't sitting on your couch, we’re coming after you."

Ford said he "can't emphasize it enough" that large parties and weddings need to stop. Ontario reported 185 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of new infections since late July.

"I understand, a lot of cultures have massive weddings, they are bringing families from all over the word, (but) you just can't do it. It's frustrating because it affects the rest of the province, when everyone is doing so well," Ford said.

CTV News Toronto contacted Ford's office for additional information on how "families from all over the world" could enter Canada given the border restrictions.

A spokesperson for the premier replied saying that no one with a Canadian citizenship or landed status can be refused entry into the Canada.

"Any citizen of Canada is entitled to return per federal rules," the spokesperson said.

Violating quarantine rules after entering Canada can result in six months in prison or a $750,000 fine.

The RCMP, provincial police and local police can also issue tickets, with fines ranging between $275 to $1,000, to people caught breaking the quarantine rules. It’s unclear if any charges have been laid.

Last week, Dr. David Williams said that people breaking self-isolation rules when returning to Canada have sparked COVID-19 clusters.

Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.

For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.