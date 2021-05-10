TORONTO -- Ontario has been advised to "stay the course" with the province’s pandemic restrictions, which could see the stay-at-home order extended until June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said while Ontario's third wave battle is "better than it was" in April, the province is looking for a "pretty significant drop" the case numbers and ICU admissions before lifting the order.

"The medical experts have been very clear that we need to stay the course right now," Elliott told reporters at Queen's Park on Monday. "It's really a question of time and how quickly those numbers can come down."

"We are not at the place where we can release the stay-at-home order."

If the stay-at-home order, which is due to expire on May 20, is extended by two weeks it would last until June 2.

CTV News Toronto contacted Premier Doug Ford's office on Monday about when the decision will be made on if the stay-at-home order will be extended.

A spokesperson for Ford said they "don't have any details" at this time.

Last week, Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe was asked about whether she thinks the province is ready to relax restrictions.

She expressed concern that reopening to early could spark a fourth wave of COVID-19.

"I would be surprised if things open up at the end of May," Yaffe said. "They may open partially, (but) certainly we don't want to open up prematurely and end up with a fourth wave," Yaffe said.

"That's the last thing we need."

As of Monday, there are currently more than 1,632 people in hospital due to COVID-19, though officials noted that the number might be underestimated as not all hospitals submitted their data this weekend.

At least 828 of these patients are in intensive care and 547 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The number of patients in intensive care exceeded 900 during the height of the third wave.