TORONTO -- Ontario ratepayers, forced to stay at home in self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, will be getting a break on their hydro bills for the next 45 days, the Ford government announced.

On Tuesday, Doug Ford unveiled lower hydro rates for families, farmers and businesses at a press conference at Queen's Park.

Starting Tuesday, hydro rates will be temporarily lowered to the off-peak rates – which are typically reserved for evenings, overnights and weekends – meaning homeowners will be charged a steady rate of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

Currently, Ontarians are charged between 14.4 cents and 20.8 cents per kilowatt hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the provincial Time of Use energy conservation program.

Families will save an estimated $20 per month, while businesses will save $150 and cost the provincial treasury $162-million.

Ford promised that relief and flexibility would be coming, to allow people stuck at home to perform their daily tasks without worrying about a massive hydro bill at the end of the pandemic.