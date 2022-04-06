Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.
The province says First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above will also be eligible for a second booster shot at that time.
Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.
Plans to expand second booster shots are expected after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised provinces and territories to prepare to roll out fourth shots in the coming weeks.
The committee is recommending provinces prioritize people aged 80 and older and long-term care residents, and strongly recommends fourth doses for people between ages 70 and 79.
NACI says it's still studying whether second booster shots are necessary for younger adults and adolescents.
More coming.
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Here's why more tenants should request reference letters from landlords
The idea of tenants asking landlords for reference letters from past renters is not a common one in Canada, but housing experts are making a case for why it should be.
Car rams Russian embassy gate in Romania, driver dead
A car carrying containers of flammable substances crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Russian cosmonauts 'blindsided' by controversy over arriving at ISS in yellow spacesuits, NASA astronaut says
The three Russian astronauts who boarded the International Space Station last month in spacesuits that echoed the colours of Ukraine's flag were paying tribute to their university and not protesting Russia's invasion, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei said Tuesday.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids
Following a public uproar, Shanghai is allowing at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Careless smoking ruled as cause of Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment fire
Officials say careless smoking has been determined as the cause of a fire that displaced dozens of tenants from a Tillsonburg, Ont. apartment building last month.
Joe Preston to run again for top job in St. Thomas, Ont.
St. Thomas, Ont. Mayor Joe Preston will be seeking a second term this fall.
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a collision involving a black Mazda 3 and a horse and buggy in Wellesley on Tuesday that sent three people in hospital.
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the fastest-growing home prices
A recent report shows a major jump in housing prices in suburban Ottawa.
LaSalle police seek man accused of throwing brick in road rage incident
LaSalle police are looking for help identifying a man involved in an alleged road rage incident.
-
Rain and more rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
It looks like a wet few days in Windsor-Essex.
Drugs, programmable vehicle key fobs seized during traffic stop in Barrie
On Monday, three men from Quebec were in a Barrie court after police discovered drugs and break and enter tools during a traffic stop.
-
Coldwater brewery hosts Scottish-themed event to benefit upcoming summer festival
A Coldwater brewery is paying homage to a staple in Scottish tradition.
Sentencing is now underway for Brayden Bullock
The sentencing for a 21-year-old Wasaga Beach man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in 2021 has now begun.
Maritimer 'dream team' supplies non-lethal military gear to Ukraine territorial units
Two Canadians with ties to the Maritimes have been teaming up to provide non-lethal supplies to Ukraine's territorial forces.
-
Ukrainian refugee adjusting to new Halifax home
Surrounded by welcome cards made by Sarah Toma’s students, Ann Vasiutkena is adjusting to a new feeling of home.
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
1 dead in southeast Calgary house fire
A woman was killed Tuesday night in a fire at a fourplex home in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary warms a lot by Friday, then cools a lot by Sunday
And away it goes. The large low that kept wind speeds well above comfortable for many in southern Alberta has left us behind.
Stabbing near Rundle LRT station sends 1 to hospital
A man was taken to hospital early Wednesday after a reported stabbing.
Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels
The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to high water levels.
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
Fatal fire at Surrey apartment under investigation
A fire in an apartment building in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Tuesday night has left one person dead.
-
'Tragic event': Man sleeping in Penticton dumpster crushed in back of recycling truck
A man who was sleeping in a dumpster in Penticton suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped and crushed in a recycling truck, according to the RCMP.
B.C. 'fraud ring' busted: Victims in 8 cities targeted by 4-person 'crime network,' Mounties say
Police in Richmond, B.C., say they've broken up a "fraud ring" that involved victims in eight cities, and suspects from two provinces.
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia, Ukraine urges more action
Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow's invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Short-term warming, long-term yecchh
We get a warming trend to close out the work week. Temperatures in the 16 C to 20 C range by Friday afternoon.