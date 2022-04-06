Ontarians aged 60 and up eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Ontario residents aged 60 and older will be eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.

The province says First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above will also be eligible for a second booster shot at that time.

Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

Plans to expand second booster shots are expected after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised provinces and territories to prepare to roll out fourth shots in the coming weeks.

The committee is recommending provinces prioritize people aged 80 and older and long-term care residents, and strongly recommends fourth doses for people between ages 70 and 79.

NACI says it's still studying whether second booster shots are necessary for younger adults and adolescents.

More coming.