TORONTO -- Ontario will allow everyone 18+ who lives in one of the province's 114 COVID-19 hot spots to book their vaccine appointment on May 3.

Starting at 8 a.m., anyone who lives in a hot spot neighbourhood will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial online booking system or directly through public health units that use their own booking system, the government says.

For the next two weeks, Ontario is diverting 50 per cent of its vaccine supply to hot spots in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 where it is circulating the most.

"With additional supply our government is increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the communities hardest hit by COVID-19," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in statement Sunday.

"Continuing to focus on getting vaccines in the arms of those most at risk will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in these communities, protect our hospital capacity and save lives."

You can find the full list of hot spot neighbourhoods here.

Ontario will also expand vaccine eligibility to more people starting on May 6.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the following people can book a shot:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021

Individuals with high-risk health conditions

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers)

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in addition to the other channels previously available to book their appointment.

Ontario hopes to open up eligibility to all Ontarians over the age of 18 by the end of May.