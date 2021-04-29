TORONTO -- The province has released their “anticipated schedule” for COVID-19 vaccinations for the month of May.

People in these groups can book an appointment using the provincial booking system once they become eligible.

Individual public health units and hospitals may offer other booking opportunities through mobile and pop-up clinics in hot spots.

Those in public health units not using the provincial portal will have to refer to their region’s own booking systems.

Here is the province’s anticipated vaccine breakdown:

Week of April 26

• Individuals aged 55 and over using the provincial portal

• Individuals aged 45 and over in hot spots

• Highest-risk health conditions

• Licensed child-care workers

Week of May 3

• Individuals aged 50 and over

• Individuals aged 18 and up in hot spots

• High-risk health conditions

• Cannot work from home Group 1

Week of May 10

• Individuals aged 40 and over

• At-risk health conditions

• Cannot work from home Group 2

Week of May 17:

• Individuals aged 30 and over

Week of May 24

• Individuals aged 18 and over

What is considered a highest-risk health conditions?

This includes organ transplant recipients, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, neurological diseases, haematological malignancy diagnosis, kidney disease, pregnancy, and essential caregivers of anyone with these conditions.

What is considered high-risk health conditions?

This includes people with a body mass index over 40, those receiving treatments that cause suppression of the immune system and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

What is a at-risk health condition?

This lengthy list includes people with immune deficiencies, stroke or cerebrovascular disease, dementia, diabetes, liver disease, cancer, respiratory disease, heart disease, hypertension with end organ damage, diagnosis of mental disorder substance use disorder, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, immunocompromising health conditions, and other disabilities.

What about education and child-care workers?

Education workers supporting students with special needs, education workers in hot spots and child-care workers in licensed settings are all now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

Who is in group 1 of those who cannot work from home?

This includes elementary and secondary school workers, workers who respond to critical events, people in enforcement, inspection and compliance roles such as law enforcement, workers in childcare, foster care agency workers, agriculture and farm workers, and funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers.

Who is in group 2 of those who cannot work from home?

This includes essential and critical retail workers, those in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response and other essential businesses and services with a heightened risk of outbreak, social workers, transportation, warehousing and distribution workers, courts and justice system workers, electricity, communications infrastructure workers, water and wastewater management workers, financial service workers, veterinarian teams, waste management workers, oil and petroleum workers, natural gas and propane gas workers, mine workers and uranium processing workers.

Retail workers include anyone working at grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, ServiceOntario, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurants and LCBOs.