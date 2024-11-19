TORONTO
Toronto

    • Online threat against St. Catharines school determined as 'humour gone terribly wrong': police

    Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter) Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter)
    Share

    A 15-year-old St. Catharines girl learned Tuesday that making threats towards a school on Snapchat, even as a joke, could get her in trouble with police.

    On Tuesday, Niagara Regional Police said they were contacted by INTERPOL Washington, which was initially alerted by Snapchat about a user who made a threatening post while in the possession of an apparent weapon.

    As a result, officers attended Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School and arrested a 15-year-old student for uttering a threat.

    “Officers determined there was no further safety concerns stemming from the incident. Regular school activities were not interrupted due to the incident,” police said.

    “The threat was determined to not be credible and an attempt at humour gone terribly wrong.”

    Police said the teenager was later released without charge “within the extrajudicial measures guidelines of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.”

    Investigators are reminding the public that there are serious consequences when making online threats, even when intended as a joke.

    “Threats, whether made in person or online, are treated as real until proven otherwise, as public safety is the highest priority,” police said.

    The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-688-4111 option 3, ext.1009222.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News