

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One woman is dead following an overnight house fire in Tottenham.

The fire broke out at a semi-detached home on Park Crescent early Tuesday morning.

Officials at the scene tell CP24 that a 15-year-old boy and a man were rescued from the residence.

The teen was taken to hospital to be treated for burns.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal and an Ontario Provincial Police forensic team are on scene.

Fire crews are still on scene dousing hotspots.