TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person without vital signs after being rescued from highrise fire in North York

    Fire broke out in a fifth floor unit of a highrise in North York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Fire broke out in a fifth floor unit of a highrise in North York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

    One person is without vital signs after being pulled from a highrise fire in North York Wednesday afternoon.

    Crews were called to a residential building on York Mills Road, east of the Don Valley Parkway, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

    Toronto Fire said crews encountered smoke and heavy fire on the fifth floor. They searched a unit and located an occupant with vital signs absent.

    The individual was pulled out of the unit and crews immediately performed CPR. The victim was later transferred to Toronto paramedics and there is no immediate word on their condition.

    The fire reached a three-alarm response, but Toronto Fire said the bulk of the blaze had been knocked down.

    Several residents have been evacuated, and TTC buses are being called to shelter them temporarily while crews work on fully extinguishing the fire.

    The cause, origin and circumstance of the fire are unknown.

