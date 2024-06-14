TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after three-alarm fire in Leaside

    Share

    One person was taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire broke out at a building in Leaside Friday afternoon.

    Crews were called to 25 Commercial Road, in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East, just after 12:10 p.m. for the fire.

    Toronto Fire said crews encountered heavy smoke and fire on the west side of the building when they arrived. It escalated to a two-alarm fire and then to a three-alarm.

    "Our crews made an initial attack. The fire has been pretty well knocked down. We're dealing with hotspots right now," Platoon Chief Paul O'Brien said.

    "Some of the challenges that the crews did face were the intense heat of the fire on the west side, the heavy smoke conditions and the atmospheric temperatures today."

    O'Brien said everyone inside the building was evacuated, and one had to be hospitalized for minor injuries.

    He noted that several firefighters were assessed in the cooling area, but no crew members were injured during the operation.

    The cause and origin of the fire are unknown. O'Brien said fire investigators have been notified.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News