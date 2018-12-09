

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Port Lands overnight.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Polson and Cherry streets.

Toronto police said the victim was found in front of Rebel Nightclub with stab wounds to his mid-section.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a patient to hospital, but said they weren’t able to provide further details.

No information about suspects has been released so far.