One person taken to hospital after stabbing in Port Lands
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of Polson and Cherry streets Sunday December 9, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 7:31AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 8:37AM EST
A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Port Lands overnight.
It happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Polson and Cherry streets.
Toronto police said the victim was found in front of Rebel Nightclub with stab wounds to his mid-section.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a patient to hospital, but said they weren’t able to provide further details.
No information about suspects has been released so far.