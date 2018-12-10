

Codi Willson, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a fire at a rooming house in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called to a residence at 504 Church Street, near Wellesley Street, shortly after 3 p.m. for a reported fire.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke was spotted coming from a balcony of an apartment above a pizza shop.

Four adults were able to escape from the building on their own and one person was rescued by firefighters.

Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are believed to be serious.

The fire has now been knocked down and crews remain on scene to manage hot spots.

Wellesley Street is currently closed in both directions at the intersection. Southbound Church Street is also closed at Wellesley Street.

Police have not said what may have caused the fire.