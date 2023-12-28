TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after collision in Markham

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

    One person is in hospital after a collision in Markham Thursday afternoon.

    It happened in the area of Brimley Rd & Highglen Ave, east of Kennedy Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

    York Regional Police said two pedestrians were involved in the collision, but it was unclear if both were struck.

    There is no immediate word on the condition of the person taken to hospital.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News