One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
Police are warning residents to stay away from a west-end Toronto park after at least nine people were injured when a protest of a cultural festival turned violent.
Officers were first called to Earlscourt Park, near Caledonia Road and St. Clair Avenue West, shortly before 10 a.m.
According to police, there was a large crowd in the park and reports of a man with a knife, as well as a fight. Residents in the park told CTV News Toronto that some tents were set on fire.
Investigators later said there was a festival in the park and a counterprotest showed up. The two groups clashed, police said, and multiple people were injured.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Paramedics confirmed that one patient was seriously injured and taken to local hospital with stab wounds.
Eight other people have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police added.
Officials indicated there are other individuals being treated by paramedics at the scene. It is unclear how many people have been injured in total.
Hours later, police warned residents to avoid the area and for festival goers to leave the park, noting they may not be able to guarantee their safety.
It is estimated that about 200 protesters remain in the area as of 2:30 p.m. A heavy police presence can be seen in the park as “officers from across the city are assisting in gaining control,” officials said on social media.
No charges have been laid thus far and roads in the area have been blocked for emergency vehicles.
Police attend the scene of a protest at a west-end Toronto park on Aug. 5, 2023. (Siobhan Morris)
The event is called Festival Eritrea Toronto, which has been billed as a sports and cultural festival running in the city between Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.
According to witnesses, people started gathering at the family-friendly event to protest the country’s government, which has been described by human rights groups as repressive. An election hasn’t been held in Eritrea since their first president came into power decades ago.
The protesters argue that events like the ones being held in Toronto raise money for the government of Eritrea.
One of the protesters told CTV News Toronto that violence is not necessary and that they just want these events cancelled.
“I want the Canadian public, the Canadian authorities, the Canadian police to know that this event is sponsored and organized by extreme loyalists of the Eritrean dictator,” Dawit Demos said. “The reason the regime is surviving until now is by getting finances like this events.”
“All what we want is this event to stop these people to stop financing and supporting the Eritrean government.”
However, Toronto festivalgoers said that what started as peaceful chanting on Saturday morning quickly turned violent, leading many to feel unsafe.
“They did not care for anybody’s wellbeing,” Rora Asgodom, a long-time festival participant, told CTV News Toronto.
“This is something where we are gathering as Eritreans, it has nothing to do with our political identity, we share different views but these people believe that anything that shows we are patriotic to our country or proud of where we come from means that we support that.”
Toronto police attend the scene of what they say was a "demonstration turned violent" at a park on Aug. 5, 2023. (Phil Fraboni)
Alejandra Bravo, the city councillor for the area, said in a statement on social media that she was “shocked and saddened to hear of the violence that broke out during a political protest of a festival in Earlscourt Park.”
Bravo noted the number of victims, and their injuries, “are still forthcoming.”
An Eritrea-themed festival in Stockholm recently experienced violence as thousands of protesters set booths and vehicles ablaze. At least 52 people were injured, according to Swedish media.
In July, 22 German police officers were injured after bottles and smoke bombs were ignited at an Eritrean cultural event.
With files from the Associated Press
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
Car crash in Montreal's East end seriously injures man, knocks out power
A 30-year-old man is seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
London
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Meet Tyson, London Police Service’s newest recruit
The London Police Service has a furry new member of the K9 unit.
-
Ribfest legend nearly 70-years-old still going strong
Known as the ‘Granddaddy of ribbing’, the Texarkana, Tx. native has been coming to London, Ont. since the festival's inception.
Kitchener
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
-
Police issue warning about phishing scams
Waterloo regional police have issued a scam warning after reports of several victims falling for phishing scams.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' event rides into and out of downtown Ottawa
Motorcyclists briefly rolled into downtown Ottawa late Saturday morning as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event, billed as a ride to salute Canada's veterans.
-
An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area on Thursday was an EF0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.
-
Ottawa police arrest Montreal woman accused of stealing vehicle in Barrhaven
Ottawa police say a woman from Montreal is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Windsor
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
‘Small but mighty community’ gathers for Hogs for Hospice charity event
Leamington Hogs for Hospice weekend continues with thousands of motorcyclists and their bikes revving through the region.
-
Free concert held at Reaume Park
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is continuing their free summer concert series in the city.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
Calgary
-
Woman bitten by 2 dogs in Saturday morning incident in northwest Calgary
A Calgary woman had to go to hospital Saturday after being bitten by two dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan Kinney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
BUMP festival celebrates graffiti artists and launches its own beer
There are lots of summer festivals in Calgary, but there's only one summer festival that brews its own beer.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim found stabbed in back alley: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.
-
MLCC closes 7 more Liquor Marts as labour dispute stretches on
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has closed another seven stores in Manitoba as a labour dispute with union workers stretches into its third week.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the first week of Folklorama
Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival kicks off Sunday, with nearly twice as many pavilions as last year as Folklorama returns to its pre-pandemic size.
Vancouver
-
Teenager dies after jet ski crash on B.C. lake
Four teenagers were seriously injured after their jet skis collided on a lake in Penticton, B.C. Friday night, RCMP said.
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
18-year-old shot and killed by police in East Vancouver park
Police shot and killed an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park early Saturday morning, according to the office that investigates police-involved incidents in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence, pushes to strike balance in city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.