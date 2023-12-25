TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Toronto police

    Police respond to a stabbing in the area of Yonge and Charles streets Monday December 25, 2023. Police respond to a stabbing in the area of Yonge and Charles streets Monday December 25, 2023.

    One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a downtown stabbing.

    Police were called to the area of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

    The victim was stabbed at a parking lot on Charles Street and made their way to a nearby pharmacy to find help, police said. He was subsequently rushed to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    Yonge Street is closed from Irwin to Bloor streets as police investigate.

