One person seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Toronto police
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a downtown stabbing.
Police were called to the area of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
The victim was stabbed at a parking lot on Charles Street and made their way to a nearby pharmacy to find help, police said. He was subsequently rushed to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Yonge Street is closed from Irwin to Bloor streets as police investigate.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighborhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region vowed revenge for the killing but did not immediately launch any retaliatory strike.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia
Christmas carried more than spiritual weight for many Ukrainians this year as the country newly observed it as a public holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the later date followed in Russia.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, the congresswoman and local police said, marking the latest instance of someone calling in a fake emergency to draw armed officers to her home.
The best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse
The entertainment gods found time to bless us with many great movies this year. These are the must-watch, best movies of 2023, according to CTV film expert Richard Crouse.
Montreal
-
Que. public sector negotiations suspended until Dec. 26; unions reach tentative partial deals
After progress was made in negotiations to renew public sector collective agreements over the weekend, negotiations are suspended until after Christmas.
-
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
-
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
London
-
'The impact of missing persons can be life-changing for families': Sarnia police renew call for assistance locating 3 missing men
Sarnia police are renewing their plea for assistance in helping locate men who went missing in separate circumstances within the last 18 months and whose whereabouts remain unknown.
-
Two women struck by vehicle while riding e-scooter, driver fails to remain at scene of accident
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who crashed into two pedestrians riding an e-scooter and then left the scene on Saturday.
-
A green Christmas: London, Ont. to bask in double digit temperatures on Monday
While Monday will be jolly and jolly for Londoners as Christmas Day finally arrives, it definitely won’t be frosty, as Environment Canada is calling for a daytime high approximately 10 C above average.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bylaw hands out noise fines to Palestine protesters, organizers vow legal action
The pro-Palestine protesters who marched through downtown Ottawa this weekend are facing nearly $1,500 in noise fines.
-
No reported injures but 4 displaced after two-alarm fire in ByWard Market Christmas Day
No one has been reported hurt but four people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market on Christmas Day, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Windsor
-
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor
With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands. From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
Pet parents hit the store so pets can have 'pawsitive' Christmas holiday
Mike Hall entered a store in Windsor, Ont., to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Sunday and walked out with a small toy. But, it wasn’t for a child. Instead, it was for his fur baby.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Calgary
-
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.
-
‘The best day to get the shopping done’: Last-minute shoppers hit malls on Christmas Eve
Holiday shoppers decked the malls and markets Sunday to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones, with some making an hours-long trip to secure the goods.
Vancouver
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Several ferry sailings scheduled between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Christmas Day have been cancelled due to strong winds.
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
-
Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into downtown Vancouver hotel
A driver was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a downtown Vancouver hotel on Christmas Eve.
Edmonton
-
-
-
'Beauty in the struggle': Edmonton TikToker aims to end hunger with street outreach
Kora-lea Vidal, once a running back for Canada's silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she'd escape domestic violence and become homeless.