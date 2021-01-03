TORONTO -- One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck in Brampton, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near McVean Drive, around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

Police say an adult male driver of a pickup truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police added.

Roads in the area remain closed while the major collision bureau investigates the incident.