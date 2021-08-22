TORONTO -- One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Toronto's Glen Long neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

It occurred in the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, just north of Glencairn Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.

Police say three motorcycles were “driving fast” when one of them crashed.

Toronto paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.