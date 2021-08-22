Advertisement
One person killed in Toronto motorcycle crash
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:15PM EDT
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Toronto's Glen Long neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
It occurred in the area of Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue, just north of Glencairn Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m.
Police say three motorcycles were “driving fast” when one of them crashed.
Toronto paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.