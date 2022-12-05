One person killed in Oshawa collision

One person has been pronounced dead following a serious collision in Oshawa.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Durham Regional Police said they were at the scene of a serious collision at Columbus Road and Simcoe Street and urged people to avoid the area.

At around 3:20 p.m., police confirmed one driver had been pronounced dead.

Investigators remain at the scene of the fatal collision.

Images from the scene showed a badly damaged car and a white cube van on the road, with debris scattered across the roadway.

No other details have been released so far.