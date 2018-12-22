One person injured in Lawrence Heights shooting
A vehicle sits with bullet holes in the windshield following a shooting in the area of Lawrence and Dufferin streets Saturday December 22, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, December 22, 2018 7:23AM EST
One person was injured after shots rang out in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the Lawrence Heights area early Saturday.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre, in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Allen Road.
Three bullet holes could be seen in the windshield, near the driver’s side of a white vehicle at the scene.
Shell casings were found on the ground and police said the gunfire is believed to have shattered the windows of a business across the street.
Police at the scene described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Investigators say they are searching for a white SUV with tinted windows.