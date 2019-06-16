One person in custody after suspicious fire at Brampton home
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Police say that one person is in custody after a suspicious fire at a home in Brampton overnight.
It occurred at a residence in the area of Langston and Saturn drives at around 2:50 a.m.
Police say that no injuries were reported.
It is unclear what charges, if any, the suspect will face.
Police say their investigation into the fire is ongoing.