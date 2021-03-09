TORONTO -- One person has died and another is being rushed to hospital after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday, police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Police say that one man was pronounced deceased, while another was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the stabbing, but police say that a suspect involved in the incident may have injured himself.

STABBING:

Jane St + Trethewey Dr

11:24am

- reports a man has been stabbed

- the suspect then stabbed himself

- police are on scene@TorontoMedics are o/s

- will update when more info available#GO437169

^lb pic.twitter.com/g5M7ubca2z — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 9, 2021

Police say this is now a homicide investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.