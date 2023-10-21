One person dead in Brampton house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Fernforest Drive and Hollybush Street at 9:40 a.m.

Images from the scene showed smoke billowing out of a residence amid a large presence of first responders.

Peel police said one adult occupant died after the fire broke out.

One other adult and two youths were located inside the house and transported to hospital as a precaution, police said.

The fire has been extinguished.

No other details about the deceased have been released by police. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Road closures are in effect until further notice.