TORONTO -- One person is dead after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Etobicoke, Toronto Fire say.

Fire crews were called on 11 Stallion Place, in the area of Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 9:25 p.m. after smoke was seen coming from the windows.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed by fire, Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told reporters at the scene.

Following reports of people trapped inside, crews did a primary search of the home.

Jessop said one person was removed from the home without vital signs. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries due to heat exhaustion.

Paramedics assessed a number of firefighters due to extreme conditions, said Jessop.

"This was a significant fire," said Jessop, adding that firefighters faced heavy flames and extreme heat while battling the blaze.

He said some of the firefighters' gears including their helmets and bunkers suits were significantly damaged. As well, the blaze gutted the inside of the residence.

"There's not much left inside of both first and second floor. (The fire) literally melted the shed at the rear of the building," said Jessop.

About 30 firefighters were on the scene at the peak of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The province's Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate. Toronto police and Toronto Fire investigators will also be looking into the circumstances of the fire.

Jessop said that during this time of the year, people should make sure that their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working.