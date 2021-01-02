Advertisement
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 10:01PM EST
Police are investigating a collision on Red Hill Valley Parkway in Hamilton.
TORONTO -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Red Hill Valley Parkway near King Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was rushed to hospital without vital signs. The person was later pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.