TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead after house fire breaks out in Leslieville

    Emergency vehicles respond to a fire at a home on Coxwell Avenue in Leslieville Thursday January 18, 2024. (MIke Nguyen /CP24) Emergency vehicles respond to a fire at a home on Coxwell Avenue in Leslieville Thursday January 18, 2024. (MIke Nguyen /CP24)
    One person has died after an early morning house fire in Leslieville.

    Firefighters were called to a home on Coxwell Avenue, north of Dundas Street East, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

    They discovered a fire on the second floor, which they managed to knock down quickly.

    One person was pulled from the home and pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    There was no immediate word as to the identity of the person or about how the fire started.

    Toronto Fire said they will be investigating the fatal incident.

