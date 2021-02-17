TORONTO -- A homeless male living in a wooden shelter in an encampment east of downtown Toronto was killed when the makeshift structure he was in caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to an encampment in Orphans Green Park, near Adelaide Street East and Power Street after 6 a.m. for a fire.

They arrived to find a wooden structure on fire, with one person inside.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze.

Paramedics said the male suffered life-threatening injuries and was not transported to hospital.

Police told CP24 the male inside the structure was pronounced dead at the scene.

On behalf of all of us at @Toronto_Fire, I extend deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s tragic fatal fire at Adelaide and Power streets. The investigation is now underway in collaboration with @ONFireMarshal @TorontoPolice — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 17, 2021

Police added that no one else was present at the encampment when emergency crews arrived.

The wooden structure that caught fire was coated both inside and out with some form of insulation.

Fire officials said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

Area residents say the encampment has been at the dog park for most of the winter.