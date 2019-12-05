One person dead after being struck by truck on QEW in Oakville: police
CTV News Toronto Published Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:05PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 5, 2019 11:32PM EST
OAKVILLE -- All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dorval Drive in Oakville are closed after a female pedestrian was fatally struck on Thursday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Taylor Konkle said the pedestrian was hit by a transport truck.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.
Konkle said he is unsure when the roads will reopen.
