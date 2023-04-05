One person dead after being hit by falling tree in Markham, Ont.

One person has died after being struck by a falling tree in Markham, Ont. Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police say the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Highway 48.

Officials say that a tree fell on someone’s property and struck an adult male.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Most of Ontario was under a storm, rain or tornado warning on Wednesday. More than 120,000 people were without power as a result of high winds and freezing rain.

Officials have not yet said if the tree was knocked down as a result of the storm.