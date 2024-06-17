TORONTO
Toronto

One person critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Thornhill

One person was critically injured in a June 17 collision in Thornhill. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto) One person was critically injured in a June 17 collision in Thornhill. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
One person is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision involving a large truck in York Region.

The crash happened on Monday, just after 1:30 p.m., in Thornhill, near Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Paddock Park.

York Regional Police told CTV News Toronto that one person was taken to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.”

The force’s Major Collision unit is on the way to the scene, a media officer said.

Currently, Don Mills Road is closed at the two ends of Simonston and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

One person was critically injured in a June 17 collision in Thornhill. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

More to come. This is a developing story.

