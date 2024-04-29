TORONTO
Toronto

One person critically injured after motorcycle, vehicle collide in Mississauga

One person was critically injured after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Mississauga on Sunday. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) One person was critically injured after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Mississauga on Sunday. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
One person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga on Sunday night, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened near Dundas Street and Fifth Line West at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say one person was transported to hospital with critical injuries but their current condition is not known.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

