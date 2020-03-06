TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the province’s total to 26, including four recovered patients.

On Friday morning, officials said the latest case of the virus in the province involved a male patient in his 40s, who had travelled to Las Vegas on Feb. 28.

He was cared for by medical staff at Toronto Western Hospital and now remains at home in self-isolation.

The new case marked the 24th patient to be diagnosed with the virus in the province.

Shortly after the first announced case on Friday, officials announced two additional cases.

One of the two new patients is the wife of the province’s 23rd patient. The woman and man, both in their 60s, were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship out of San Francisco, which travelled to Mexico from Feb. 11 to 21. The pair returned to Canada on Feb. 28.

“Both of the individuals were assessed at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital where all infection protection and control protocol were followed,” officials said. “They are well and currently recovering at home in self-isolation.”

The other new case is a man in his 50s, who returned home from Iran on Feb. 27. He presented himself to North York General Hospital’s emergency department in Toronto on March 3. He was discharged from the hospital and remains at home in self-isolation.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is expected to provide more details on these cases at a news conference scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

One of the patients used public transit in Toronto and Mississauga

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said the man who travelled to Las Vegas had used public transit daily between March 2 and 4.

Toronto Public Health said the man had travelled along a number of routes on the TTC during those three days, including:

Bathurst Station westbound to Islington Station at around 8:50 a.m.

Islington Station to his work using 108N MiWay Express Mississauga at around 9:10 a.m.

27 Milton GO Bus from work to Yorkdale Station at around 6:10 p.m.

Yorkdale Station to St. George Station at around 6:45 p.m.

St. George Station to Bathurst Station at around 7:16 p.m.

Bathurst Station to 511 Bathurst Streetcar on March 4 at around 7:20 p.m.

511 Bathurst Streetcar to Bathurst Station on March 4 at around 4:20 p.m.

The TTC said the agency is in the process of identifying specific vehicles that the individual rode based on the man's travel patterns.

"Toronto Public Health continues to assure the TTC and the city that the risk of exposure for both TTC employees and customers remains low," the TTC said in a news release Friday.

"Since January, the TTC has been performing significant additional cleaning and disinfection of all public places with a focus on touch and grab points, such as buttons, railings, handles and straps. Every station, bus, streetcar, Wheel-Trans vehicle and train are receiving extra attention."

The transit agency said that the TTC continues to be a safe method of travel, but reminds riders to wash their hands and avoid touching their face.

"The TTC takes the health and safety of its employees and customers very seriously and is in daily communication with Toronto Public Health," the agency said. "At this time, the direction is that no additional measures are required."

Four people have recovered in Ontario

Four people in the province previously diagnosed with the illness have since recovered, officials confirmed on Thursday. They are a Toronto couple in their 50s, a London, Ont. university student in her 20s and a Toronto woman in her 20s. They had all recently travelled to China.

All of the recovered patients have had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Ontario health officials continue to state that COVID-19 is “not circulating locally.”

“However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread.”

Canada's first apparent case of community transmission was reported in British Columbia on Thursday evening, when officials announced eight new cases of the illness.

There are thus far 51 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada – in addition to the 26 in Ontario, there are 21 in British Columbia, one in Alberta and three in Quebec.

Quebec has two confirmed cases and one presumptive diagnosis that still has to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. Alberta reported its first presumptive case of the illness last night.