Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges

More sexual assault charges have been filed against billionaire Frank Stronach with the Canadian businessman now facing a total of 18 charges.

Stronach, 92, previously faced 13 charges, including sexual assault and historical charges of attempted rape and indecent assault. Those charges involved 10 complainants and stemmed from incidents that allegedly occurred between the 1980s and 2023.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto this week show that Stronach now faces five more charges involving three additional complainants.

The charges against Stronach have not been tested in court.

Stronach, who has been released on bail, was previously ordered to surrender his passport, notify police of any change of address, and avoid communication with the complainants.

Stronach founded Magna International Inc., an Ontario-based global automotive parts manufacturer, but has had no affiliation with the company since relinquishing control in 2010.

In a statement previously released to the media, Stronach’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said his client “categorically denies” the allegations.