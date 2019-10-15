

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- One of the four persons of interest in a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured two women and a toddler in Scarborough on Sunday has been located by police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of three pedestrians that had been struck at the intersection.

Investigators said a grey 2015 Dodge Journey with Ontario licence plate ANXC 265 was travelling east on Ellesmere Road and was approaching Pharmacy Avenue.

The vehicle drove past a few stopped vehicles, according to police, and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.

Police said the vehicle then mounted the sidewalk, where a 57-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were standing with a 20-month baby boy in a stroller. All three people were struck and suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle later stopped on the sidewalk just east of where the pedestrians were hit, police said. Investigators believe two occupants exited the vehicle, walked around and assessed the scene.

Police said one person got back into the vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy Avenue. The other person fled on foot.

The vehicle involved in the crash was located in a parking lot in the St. Clair Avenue East and O'Connor Drive area on Monday following a tip from the public, police said.

In addition to having located the vehicle, police said on Monday that they now have images of the person believed to have ditched the vehicle.



The person of interest, who allegedly ditched the vehicle, is pictured in this handout photo. (Toronto police)

Police said they do not believe the person who ditched the vehicle was involved in the collision.

On Sunday, investigators said they were looking to speak with 49-year-old Cory Munroe, 34-year-old Derek Desousa, and 30-year-old Amanda Rioux in connection with the incident. All are from Toronto.

On Monday morning, police said Rouix had been located by police. The other three persons of interest are still outstanding.

Father says toddler is 'doing okay'

Meanwhile on Sunday evening, a man who identified himself as the father of the child said his son is “doing okay.”

"He's got a lot of energy. He loves to play, runs around a lot. I’m not sure he will be the same after this," the father, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Toronto. “Right now he is still in the hospital being monitored, but he is okay."

The father said the other two women who were struck by the car are his wife and his mother-in-law. They are both recovering at Sunnybrook Hospital, but he said they don’t have any memory of what happened.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said. "Right now, I am shifting my focus more on making sure that whoever is responsible for this is accountable and they turn themselves in."

"They could have been killed today and if that was the case, he or she, whoever, left them there to die the way I see it."