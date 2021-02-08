TORONTO -- A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Scarborough’s Wexford Heights area.

Toronto police responded to a call about the sound of gunshots shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

Officers arrive to the scene, near a strip plaza, to find an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called and CPR was administered, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The victim is believed to be in his 40s or 50s, according to paramedics.

One witness near the scene told CP24 the area was quiet prior to the shooting.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the plaza Monday night, with numerous police vehicles at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.