TORONTO -- One man is dead following a shooting in a restaurant parking lot in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the Boston Pizza parking lot on Cinemart Drive, located near Morningside and Sheppard avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition but police later confirmed that the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, later died.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.