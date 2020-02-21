One male victim rushed to trauma centre after shooting in Aurora
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 10:01PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 10:35PM EST
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Aurora that sent one person to hospital on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
TORONTO -- A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in Aurora Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to Stone Road and Bayview Avenue near Wellington Street, around 9:15 p.m.
Police said the victim was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators are searching for at least one suspect in connection with the incident and say they may be in a small dark-coloured vehicle.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously