TORONTO -- A male victim has been seriously injured after a shooting in Aurora Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Stone Road and Bayview Avenue near Wellington Street, around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators are searching for at least one suspect in connection with the incident and say they may be in a small dark-coloured vehicle.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously