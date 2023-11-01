One injured after road rage leads to shooting on Gardiner Expressway: police

Toronto police say investigators believe road rage led to a shooting on the Gardiner Expressway early Wednesday morning, leaving one male injured and shell casings scattered along the busy highway downtown.

According to police, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Spadina Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m.

The occupants of one car began shooting at another vehicle following what “appears to be a road rage incident,” police said.

One male victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, made his own way to St. Michael’s Hospital following the shooting, police confirmed. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

His vehicle, police said, was also located at the downtown hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Members of the Toronto police’s traffic services unit shut down a section of the Gardiner for the investigation but all lanes have since reopened.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect vehicle, identified by investigators as a black Acura with no plates. Police said they believe three males were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.