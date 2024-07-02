One in custody after crash on lawn in Rosedale

One person was arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Sherbourne Street and South Drive, near Bloor Street, shortly before 2 a.m.

Images from the scene showed two Mercedes SUVs crashed on a lawn of a property on South Drive, causing substantial damage. The impact of the collision knocked over a tree, toppled a metal fence and scattered bricks across the property.

Police have released few details of the incident, saying only that there were reports of a two-vehicle collision in the area. Investigators added that one male, who was taken into custody at the scene, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say what charges the male is facing.