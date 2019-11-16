TORONTO -- One person is dead and another is injured after a five-alarm fire broke out at a North York apartment building Friday night.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Toronto Fire Chief Mathew Pegg said firefighters located a body on an eighth floor balcony while searching the complex near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

During the course of @Toronto_Fire and OFMEM fire investigation operations, one deceased person has been located on an 8th floor balcony of 235 Gosford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected by this tragic loss. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 16, 2019

Toronto Fire Deputy Fire Chief Tony Bovata said that the body was found just after 1 a.m.

“Some secondary searches were conducted and investigations, at which point a body was located on one of the balconies,” Bovata said Saturday morning.

Police had originally described the death as suspicious.

"We called it suspicious because anytime somebody dies and we are not fully aware of the circumstances, by under which the person did die, we have to conduct an investigation to make sure that there was nothing criminal involved," Toronto police Inst. Jim Gotell said, speaking to CTV News Toronto.

"At this point in time, I have nothing that leads me to believe that there's anything criminal, however, the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and that might change."

Police have not released information on the deceased.

Crews were called to the 15-storey building at 235 Gosford Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building before spreading to other floors.

Six people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and one person was transported to hospital in serious condition. That person’s condition has since improved to stable.

As a result, the building which houses some 600 tenants has been evacuated, police said. It is unclear when residents will be able to return home.

The Red Cross has opened up a shelter at the nearby Driftwood Community Centre, at the request of the city. The Red Cross said they will be providing lodging and shelter to residents displaced by the fire.