Fire crews were called to the apartment building on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, just after 5:30 p.m.

Video footage of the scene showed visible flames and thick black smoke billowing from the 15-storey apartment building.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a that the fire began on the 7th floor of the building, but quickly spread to multiple floors. At the height of the five-alarm blaze, 22 fire frucks and about 100 personnel were on scene.

"We have a total of six patients that are crews have rescued and removed to the outside, transferred to the care of Toronto paramedics," Pegg told reporters at the scene. "Five of those patients have been assessed on scene and do not require transport to the hospital."

Paramedics said that one patient has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

"We have a long night ahead of us," Pegg said. "We are still battling significant heavy fire."

Pegg said that the firefighters have had to physically climb floors as elevators inside the building are not working.

The fire chief called the fire “complicated.”

“(Crews) are exhausted. They are having to manually move up and down the 15 flights, they are soaking wet and of course it’s really cold tonight. These are difficult circumstances for the crews tonight.”

Pegg also said that as a result of the fire, some residents may be displaced for "a period of time." About 700 people live in the building, he said.

It's not yet clear what unit the fire started in.

Anyone inside the building with smoke or fire visible from where they are - call 9-1-1 and crews will come to you. @Toronto_Fire — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 15, 2019

35B Jane and 935 Jane Express: No service between York Gt Blvd and Hullmar Dr due to a fire. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 15, 2019

Roads in the area are closed. The TTC is sending shelter buses to the area for those people evacuated.