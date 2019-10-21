

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Liberal candidate and Olympic athlete Adam van Koeverden has been elected as MP in Milton, defeating Conservative Lisa Raitt who has held the riding since 2008.

Under the previous Conservative government, Raitt held various high-profile positions, including Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Transportation. She was appointed by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as the Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Prior to entering politics, van Koeverden worked as a managing consultant with Deloitte and a broadcaster, writer and producer with CBC. He represented Canada at four Olympics, winning a Gold medal, two silvers and a bronze in kayaking.

This is a developing news story. More to come.