TORONTO -- The OLG has revealed where in Ontario the winning ticket for Tuesday's "life-changing" $65 million draw was purchased.

According to the OLG, the winning ticket was purchased somewhere in York Region. Although, the OLG won't say where exactly in York Region the ticket was sold due to security reasons.

A Maxmillions prize split between two other people in Canada was also won in Simcoe County. Those winners will walk away with more than $300,000.

The next Lotto Max draw will happen on Friday, with an estimated $21 million jackpot.

Last month, two tickets in Canada – one from Toronto and one from British Columbia – split the $70 million prize.

The winners of that prize have not yet come forward, the OLG told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti has previously CTV News Toronto that his first advice for any big winner is to "Let it all soak in."

"There's going to be a lot of activity in the coming days," he said.

Bitonti said winners need to sign the back of their ticket immediately.

"That's the most important part," Bitonti said.

He also recommends going to a retailer and scanning the ticket so that it’s validated and the OLG is notified.

"The terminal in the store will freeze," he said. "And then it automatically contacts the support centre and they will call the store and we talk to the winner."

Bitonti said he recommends getting financial advice and only telling those you trust before coming forward to officially claim the prize.

The winner will be required by law to identify themselves and have their name revealed publicly.

According to the OLG, the odds of winning the $70 million payout with a single play is 1 in 33.2 million.