TORONTO
Toronto

    • Old Navy is closing at these 2 malls in the GTA by the end of the month

    Two Old Navy stores will be closing up shop across the GTA by the end of January. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Two Old Navy stores will be closing up shop across the GTA by the end of January. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Old Navy stores will be putting up their shutters inside two malls across the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month.

    On Friday, an Old Navy spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto the stores will be closing at the Toronto Eaton Centre and Markville Shopping Centre in Markham by Jan. 24.

    “Old Navy is always evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    “Local customers can continue to shop other nearby Old Navy locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Scarborough, or shop our Gap Inc. family of brands online.”

    Other retailers part of the Gap Inc. family include Athleta, Banana Republic and, its namesake, Gap.

    It’s the latest big-name retailer to bite the dust in Toronto.

    Last year, all Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in Canada in April after filing for bankruptcy. Months later, in June, Nordstrom withdrew all of its stores across Canada, including its online store Nordstrom.ca, citing a lack of profitability for the Canadian business.

    CTV News Toronto reached out to Cadillac Fairview, the commercial real estate company that owns the two malls, for comment but did not hear a response by publication. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority

    There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News