

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two people are dead following an early-morning house fire in Brighton, officials confirm.

The fire broke out inside a residence on Harbour Street at around 7:25 a.m.

According to a news release, the home was “fully engulfed” by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The release says that “in the course of trying to knock down the flames” firefighters found one of the victims and then located the second victim inside the residence after the fire had been put out.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

“We are deeply saddened by these events and offer our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives this morning,” the release from Brighton Mayor Mark Walas and Fire Chief Lloyd Hutchinson states.

According to the release, the fire is now contained though crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

The release says that officials will be working to determine the cause of the fire and whether working smoke alarms were present in the home.

Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be attending the scene.