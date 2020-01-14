Officer taken to hospital after collision involving taxi and police cruiser
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:20PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 2:34PM EST
TORONTO -- A police officer was taken to hospital in stable condition after a collision involving a police cruiser and a taxi in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the crash occurred near Jane Street and Grandravine Drive at around 1:30 p.m.
The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Jane Street is blocked on both southbound lanes, and one northbound lane.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.