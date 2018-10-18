

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An elementary school teacher in Oakville has been charged with child luring and possession of child pornography in connection with an investigation conducted by the Halton Regional Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators said that the teacher used Facebook, Instagram, and Omegle to communicate with his victims. Police say the accused used the name Cody Clarke and the social media handle @clarkie1833.

Police say that the victims are between the ages of 12 and 15.

The suspect has been identified by police and the Halton District School Board (HDSB) as 52-year-old Christopher Rollo of Burlington. Rollo was an employee at Joshua Creek Public School in Oakville, which is located near Dundas Street East and Ninth Line.

Investigators say he had previously worked as a hockey coach with the Burlington Girls Hockey Club, Burlington City Rep Hockey Club and the Flamborough Girls Hockey Club.

In a letter sent to parents on Thursday, the HSBD said that Rollo “was immediately prevented from teaching at Joshua Creek Public School and any other schools in the Halton District School Board” as soon as they became aware of the police investigation.

“This restriction will remain in place until this matter is resolved,” the letter said. “The safety of your children continues to be our highest priority. We will continue to focus on their well-being.”

Rollo was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is facing two counts of luring a child via a computer, and one counts each of possessing child pornography and personation with intent.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact investigators at Halton Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-465-8965 or 905-465-8983.