TORONTO -- A neonatal intensive care nurse at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed Thursday.

“On March 28th, a staff member in Sunnybrook's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the hospital told CP24. “The staff member is currently at home self-isolating.”

They say the nurses in the unit were already wearing masks while on duty, so the risk of infection is low.

“The hospital's Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Safety teams conducted an exhaustive review of the staff member's interactions and determined only one close contact, another hospital staff member, who has been notified and excluded from work.”

No babies in the unit or their parents will be tested for the virus, the hospital said.

Healthcare workers are making up an increasing share of the number of Ontarians infected by the novel coronavirus.

Since Jan. 25 when the first case was reported in Ontario and coincidentally treated at Sunnybook, Ontario’s Ministry of Health says more than 100 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have been infected.